Duchess Meghan's luxurious travel bag has a secret tribute to Prince Harry

Prince Harry wasn’t far from his wife’s brain during her recent trip to New York City. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted carrying a luxury travel bag with an “H” on it while leaving the Mark Hotel on Wednesday, February 20. The stylish royal carried the Cuyana Le Sud leather weekender bag as she made her way from the hotel to the airport and back to Prince Harry. Royal style followers who are interested in getting that bag – which cost $395 – will have to wait. The travel tote is sold out online.

Meghan Markle's travel bag was inscribed with the letter "H" Photo: Getty Images

However, there is a waitlist. The mommy-to-be, who took a five-day trip to the Big Apple, didn’t just make a statement with her bag. Meghan rocked a gold necklace from Los Angeles-based designer that read, “Mommy.” It is suspected that the royal received it as a gift from her baby shower. Meghan also paid homage to her BBF and fellow actress Abigail Spencer. The California-native wore a black cap with the title of Abigail’s show Rectify on the front.

The Duchess’ trip back to the U.K. saw her sporting a look that hasn’t been seen in a while. Prince Harry’s wife opted for comfort as she traveled. Meghan paired her sentimental accessories with black leggings from Lululemon and a matching black sweat jacket by Ingrid and Isabel, all covered by a chic camel coat. Instead of her signature pumps or (sexy heeled boots) the expecting royal opted for a pair of black and white Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers.

Meghan and Harry have worn special pieces dedicated to each other Photo: Getty Images

The special bag isn’t the first time Meghan has kept her love close while they were apart. In 2017, she wore a gold ring with the letter “H” while out in Toronto. In 2016 the then Suits star turned heads when she wore a necklace with the letters “H” and “M.” Meghan won’t have to carry her tote as she will be with her husband the next time they travel. The parents-to-be are heading to Africa on February 23 for a brief trip to Morocco. The short tour will be the final round of travel for the Duchess, who is set to welcome their child in April.