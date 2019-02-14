Last month, Zara heiress Marta Ortega stepped out to support her father in law, Roberto Torretta, during his runway show at Madrid Fashion Week. Sitting pretty at the front row next to her husband, Carlos Torretta, whom she married last November, Marta rocked a flowy polka dot dress with long sleeves and front pockets. At first glance her dress is an immediate standout which is why we were quickly intrigued as to where we could shop the look. Well, it turns out the navy-and-pink-dotted frock will soon be available at none other than trusty, and always fashionable, Zara.

As Marta has modeled, not only does this limited-edition item fit perfectly for a fashionable event, but thanks to its easy, flattering silhouette, it’s truly a multi-purpose, versatile winner. You see, her dress features a crossed v-neckline, front slits at the hem, the perfect calf length, and it includes a camouflage built-in belt that cinches the waist seamlessly.

Together, all these details make for a dress that works for everything from the office to Sunday brunch to a fancy family dinner and all for the budget-friendly price of $150. On top of everything, polka dots continue to reign as one of the most-loved prints, fast becoming a classic in women's fashion.

There’s no question the 34-year-old business-woman has an amazing eye for style. Her pink custom-made Valentino wedding dress was a dream for, well, anyone – especially those who are fond of retro, ‘70s fashion. Valentino’s Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, designed a timeless, vintage-inspired gown with a pleated front, a high neck and sheer long sleeves that gathered at the wrist.

“Through this design, I wanted to transmit a sense of unusual romanticism, filled with lightness, freshness and the intention to illustrate its strong personality,” explained the haute-couture designer. “A sophisticated light pink, almost white was the color chosen for the dress. I wanted it to be light like the bride’s aura – not just a dress, but something that would signify the magic of the moment, just like the veil and the flowers on the bride’s ’do,” he added.