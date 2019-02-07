Maluma, Baby! By now, we are all fans of the Colombian superstar, not only because of his infectious beats and killer looks, but also for his unique fashion choices. It doesn’t matter if he is singing at his friends Dolce & Gabbana’s Fashion Show, vacationing in the Caribbean or hanging out with his girlfriend, model Natalia Barulich, Maluma knows how to dress to impress for every single occasion, and you can tell by just checking out his Instagram profile, where he gives his fans a glimpse of his one-of-a-kind style.

He never (ever) loses his style. Photo: Instagram/maluma

But give to the Pretty Boy, like his legion of adoring fans call him, to dress up, but also dress down. Whenever Maluma is back in his native Medellin, Colombia, it’s goodbye to the shocking prints and custom-made suits and hello to sweatpants and shirts. After all, like he said to HOLA! USA, he has one wish for his legacy: “To take care of myself, to always be noble and humble. To keep my feet on the ground.” Talented, good looking and humble... A keeper!

Style expert Ed Coriano, who works closely with reggaeton’s powerhouse duo Winsin & Yandel perfectly described Maluma’s style to Billboard.com: "Always very elegant, but he does not leave aside his printed T-shirt. This is Maluma's style." And we couldn’t agree more!

Maluma is all about colors and striking prints. Photo: WENN

One thing’s for sure, everything Maluma does, or wears, is a reflection of his ever-evolving talent and has the world talking. What will he wear next? Let’s just wait and see, but we can tell you now it will be oh-so-exciting! Just look at how he enjoys a day in the beach.

He even matches his monochrome outfit with the sea. This is style! Photo: Instagram/maluma