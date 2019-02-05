Kate Middleton just won royal style with her latest look in the boots department. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for Children’s Mental Health Week on Tuesday to meet Andria Zafirakou, the woman named the world’s best teacher at the Alperton Community School. Kate not only wore the hottest shade in fashion right now thanks to her bright green sweater dress by Eponine, but she also exuded cool-girl style with a pair of ultra-chic lace-up boots from L.K. Bennett which as of the writing of this article, happen to be on sale from $495 to $346.50.

Duchess Kate paired a bright green sweater dress with edgy lace-up boots

Ankle boots are instant game changers when paired with pretty dresses and Kate’s sophisticated-edgy look is no exception. Prince William’s wife stepped away from her traditional pump and instead opted for the suede Marissa boots which feature an almond toe, a high block heel and eyelet lacing. They are described on the L.K. Bennett website as “the perfect boot for dressing up the simplest of winter looks.” And it’s true!

The 37-year-old royal looked stunning as she kept in season with black opaque tights and finished her look with a black wallet clutch. On the beauty front, the mom-of-three let her hair fall loose with extra bounce and volume and kept her makeup subtle with a light smokey eye and a nude lip.

Her 'Marissa' L.K. Bennett boots went on sale from $495 to $346.50

A few months back, Kate’s sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, rocked a similar pair of lace-up boots when she visited Wellington’s Maranui Cafe in New Zealand. The mom-to-be added a touch of edginess to her always-sophisticated style with black Stuart Weitzman boots which like Kate’s eyelet stunners, were also adorned with minimal hardware.

Being that black lace-up boots are an essential boot style we wouldn’t be surprised if Kate was spotted wearing them again in the near future. They’re the perfect shoe choice for the stylish woman who’s often on the go, after all.