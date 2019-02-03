With the countdown to the February 24 Academy Awards underway, Penélope Cruz was gorgeous in Chanel as she attended the Spanish Oscars – the Goyas. The 44-year-old star arrived at the event in Seville, Spain on Saturday night, as a best actress contender for her role in Todos Lo Saben (Everybody Knows), in which she co-stars with her husband, Javier Bardem. The actor couldn’t make it to the ceremony, so his famous wife brought BFF and director Pedro Almodovar, as well as her beloved mom Encarnacion Sánchez, in his place.

Penélope Cruz charmed in Chanel on the Goyas carpet

Ultra-glam Penélope accessorized her gorgeous silver halter-neck Chanel gown with a Jimmy Choo clutch and shiny matching manicure. Completing her glamorous metallic look were subtle jewels by Atelier Swarovski and her signature natural makeup stylings.

Penélope's style details dazzled onlookers

Before slipping into the ceremony with her friend and mom Encarnacion, Penélope talked “revolution” with press on the red carpet, including ¡HOLA!. She took time to address female empowerment in Hollywood during the current #metoo era. “It’s not something that should only be mentioned during an awards show, it has to be all the time,” she said.

Penélope Cruz had her mom by her side at the prestigious Spanish ceremony

“Unfortunately, [the struggle for equality] is not just [a problem] in our industry, it's global…. [As actresses] we always have someone putting a microphone in front of us, but a teacher, a homemaker, a nurse… no one is asking them about the conditions in their workplaces or what’s happening even in their homes," she continued. "So I hope this is just the beginning of a very necessary revolution and really when I talk about it, I’m not just referring to women in our industry.”

Meanwhile, Javier and Penélope have teamed up for two critically acclaimed films two years in a row – Todos Lo Saben and 2017's Loving Pablo – but does that mean we will be seeing them as a power duo on the screen from now on? “It’s not something we’re planning to do," she said. If [the opportunity] arises, we’ll do it, but not very often.”