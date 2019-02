On this week'sepisode of "Twinning" featuring HOLA! USA's Fashion Director Claudia Torres Rondón, we have Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Mathilde of Belgiumin a fashion face-off as they re-define the new royal party uniform. The matching monarchs rocked a simple, yet elegant neutral top and paired it with a black pant. This look has us seeing double. Now, who will take the crown in this latest royal fashion showdown?