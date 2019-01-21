Lovebirds Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault never fail to wow with their sophisticated style, so when attending a fashion-related event, you can bet they bring their A-game. The ever-fashionable A-listers were gorgeously suited up for the Boucheron Cocktail Party at Place Vendôme in Paris on Sunday, January 20. Both rocked shiny tuxedos and smiles as they stepped out for the glittering fashion week gathering. While the 52-year-old actress had a more curve-hugging cut than her 56-year-old husband, they each turned heads upon entering the star-studded soirée.

Glam squad! Salma Hayek and her husband were chic party guests at Boucheron's celebation Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

The Oscar-nominee sparkled smoothly against every candlelit corner of the party, mostly due to her astonishing accessories. She complemented her dark and fitted suit with elegant jewels. The centerpiece was a dazzling diamond-wrapped snake necklace, which we can only assume was designed by the luxury brand of the hour: Boucheron.

Salma also donned lovely rings and a bracelet, but her runner-up show-stopper was the clutch she carried. Created by Gucci - her go-to designer - the bag featured an array of crystal studding on its vintage-like box shape. The faceted minaudière seamlessly tied her formal outfit together. As for the choice hairstyle, Salma let her black locks flow down into luscious curls.

The Hollywood couple were not alone in their clout or style as they mingled with several other famous faces. Uma Thurman and models Coco Rocha and Maria Borges, were among attendees. Salma shared a stunning photo of herself with Uma and French star Laetitia Casta to her Instagram. Meanwhile, Uma posted a snapshot of her with the renowned couple.

"Beautiful night in Place Vendôme reopening of Boucheron original house with the ever graceful Francois-Henri and Salma," Uma wrote to her followers. The photo further flaunted the duo's fantastic fashion, and made it clear that they had a delightful date in the city of love.