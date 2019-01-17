Lady Gaga was spotted running around New York City in a cozy-chic look that highly resembled a bathrobe. Meanwhile, Irina Shayk channeled her inner Parisian girl in Versace when out with her beau, Bradley Cooper. Back in the summer, it-girl Kourtney Kardashian did a full leather look while out in L.A., and Blake Lively hung out in a slightly confusing tuxedo-dress look by Monse. There's no doubt celebrities are embracing the season's hottest trends in style as we can't get enough of their street style. Check out the coolest ensembles we saw this week and get ready to elevate your winter wardrobe!