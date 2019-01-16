Meghan Markle brought the sparkle and a whole lot a glam for her evening out with Prince Harry. The mommy-to-be wowed as she and her husband attended the premiere performance of Cirque du Soleil’s Totem on Wednesday, January 16. The 37-year-old Duchess was a picture of elegance as she stepped out in the eye-catching look. Meghan, who is set to welcome her first child in April, wore a stunning deep blue sequined gown by Roland Mouret. The dress featured three-quarter length sleeves and a slit up the leg.

Meghan Markle brought the sparkle in a dress by Roland Mouret Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Meghan Markle's shoes for her first royal patronage visit with floor you – check them out!

Meghan completed her look with a pair of Stuart Weitzman heels and a jeweled clutch by Givenchy. The Duchess gave a special nod to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, wearing her gold heirloom bracelet. For her glam, the former actress wore a deep smoky eye. In a step away from the norm, Meghan went for a darker red lip. The royal kept her long dresses pulled away from her face in a tight bun. Harry was the perfect complement to his wife’s style in a dark blue suit.

FLASHBACK: Meghan Markle's stunning look from the 2013 Golden Globes

The pair’s date night was in support of the Prince’s charity Sentebale. The evening is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for children affected by the HIV/AIDs epidemic in southern Africa. Ahead of the performance, the Duke and Duchess met with members of the cast and representatives of the charity. The Duchess has had a day full of engagements. Earlier in the day, Meghan paid a visit to her patronage Mayhew.

The Duchess stepped out earlier in the day in a chic dress from H&M's maternity line Photo: Getty Images

During the outing, the animal-lover spent some quality time with adorable pups and volunteers at the animal welfare center. This evening’s look was a contrast to Meghan’s previous attire. During her visit to her patronage, the former Suits actress braved the rain in a chic and affordable look. Meghan dressed her bump in a form-fitting look by H&M’s maternity look Mama. The royal remained warm in a stunning Emporio Armani creme cashmere coat.