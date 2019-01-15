What’s pink, feathery and shows a load of leg? The latest look Kylie Jenner debuted on Instagram . On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo where she’s seductively sitting on a chair while wearing a pink ostrich feathers dress. She captioned the photo, “Felt like a flamingo in this dress.” And we can see why. The soft-textured number features a halter neckline and asymmetrical hem which exposes Kylie’s legs. Furthermore, her leg appears extra long as she extends it forward.

Kylie often opts for the color pink when it comes to her clothing Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The makeup mogul kept the rest of her look fuss-free and simply accessorized with black Giuseppe Zanotti peony pumps. Almost immediately after, the 21-year-old posted a separate close-up photo where she's wearing the same outfit. This time, we got a close look at her glam makeup from a profile view. Kylie tagged L.A. based photographer Sasha Samsonova in both photos.

While pink and feathers sound like the perfect combo, it’s safe to say Kylie’s eccentric dress might not be the most everyday wear attire. However, there are a couple of feathered renditions that are a bit more accessible, but still bold enough to make a statement.

Pink Feather Skirt Bodycon, Pretty Little Things ($105)

Short and Sweet

This bodycon dress features a sleek top and feathered mini skirt – perfect for a girls’ night out or a romantic dinner date. The soft dusty pink shade feels less "look-at-me" than Kylie’s rosy dress but remains a total head-turner.

Marchesa Feather-Trimmed Mini Dress, Farfetch.com ($1648)

Elegant Splurge

Silk and ostrich feathers combine in this sleek and elegant Marchesa dress. This glamorous number features an asymmetrical hem (just like Kylie’s!) and feathered trimming as it elegantly drapes along the front. While we can see this being worn to fancy gala or classy event, this gorgeous designer style is currently on sale for $1,648.