Awards season is in full swing and this weekend was a memorable one for Alfonso Cuaron and the cast of Roma as they took home six awards. Lead actress on the film Yalitza Aparicio stepped out in two gorgeous looks. This made her one of the best-dressed of both evenings. One week after appearing at the Golden Globes last Sunday, the Mexican actress made her debut at the Critics Choice Awards looking pretty in pink in a striking gown by Prada.

Yalitza looked stunning in a pink silk-chiffon gown by Prada

Yalitza, who was styled by celebrity stylist, Sophie Lopez, stunned as she graced the red carpet in a blush, silk-chiffon pleated number that featured a side train and contrasting black embellished panel bodice. Looking radiantly elegant, the Roma star embodied the princess within as she accessorized with sparkly teardrop earrings by Anabela Chan and matching rings by Marli New York and KALLATI. Yalitza wore her glossy hair down in long tousled waves and kept glam for the special evening with chic smokey eyes and berry lips.

The Mexican actress wore glam makeup including smokey eyes and berry lips

Just a night before, the 26-year-old looked stylish as ever in Marni when she attended the 44th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Awards. This time Sophie dressed her in a graphic brown, pink, black and yellow sequined dress cinched at the waist with a black belt. She paired the sleeveless frock with a Jimmy Choo box clutch and pink Sam Edelman pumps.

Yalitza looked stylish as ever in Marni at the 44th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Awards

Ahead of the ceremony at the Golden Globes last Sunday, Yalitza, who had a career in education prior to stardom, told HOLA! USA she couldn’t have imagined how fast her life would change once she was cast in Roma. “When I did the film, I never expected that after wrapping up all the shooting, all these red carpets and all these interviews were going to happen,” she said. And that’s clearly only the beginning for what this rising talent has in store. All eyes eagerly await what Yalitza will wear at her next award show. Stay tuned.