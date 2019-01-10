It's a jungle out there this season as animal prints have been seen in abundance. Sofia Vergara is one of the latest celebs to step out wearing the statement trend. On Tuesday, the 46-year-old actress took a walk on the wild side as she went out to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. Looking gorgeous as ever, the Modern Family star kept her look semi-casual in a jeans and cami ensemble, but it was the bold Proenza Schouler coat she threw on that livened up her look that night.

Sofia Vergara stepped out to dinner in a bold tiger print coat by Proenza Schouler

The Tiger Print Wrap Coat, as it’s labeled on the Saks website, is on final sale from $4,500 to $1,350 (that’s more than 50 percent off!) however, only the sizes two and four are available. The gold and black double-breasted wrap coat features frayed edges and comes with a matching grommet belt – very early 2000s.

The Colombian beauty appeared radiant with a touch of shimmery bronzer and a light pink lip color

The designer coat is a wool and silk blend. That makes it easy to see why Sofia opted for it and relied on the coat to keep her warm (but not too warm) in L.A.’s mild-winter climate. The mom-of-one stayed true to her Cali-girl vibes as she paired the statement piece with torn jeans and a black camisole with lace detail. She then added a touch of glam with a black Hermès bag and black peep-toe pumps by Loriblu. Sofia wore her signature hairstyle and kept her makeup light with shimmery bronzer and a light pink lip color.

Just last month, Sofia gave us another picture-perfect coat look when she attended the Brooks Brothers and St. Jude Children's Hospital annual holiday bash. The actress stunned in a sleek, body-hugging strapless black dress she paired with a pastel pink Dolce and Gabbana coat. The Colombian beauty completed the outfit with a matching pink and black purse along with black pumps.

The Modern Family star carried her belongings in a chic Hermès bag

Sofia showed off the perfect way to beat the cold-weather outfit blues by throwing on a statement coat. It's the winter-ready solution for effortless style!