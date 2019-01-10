Before last December, Cardi B hadn't shared many details about her daughter Kulture. We knew three things: Cardi's husband Offset was the one who came up with the brilliant name. Secondly, the 26-year-old mother would do anything to see her baby girl (including flying private) during her work duties. And thirdly, Kulture is incredibly cute, as evidenced by her Instagram debut. But now, we're getting a sense of Kulture's fashion sense, too. And like her glamorous mother, Kulture's style includes wearing plenty of shiny crystals. Swarovski crystals, that is.

Cardi B and her daughter Kulture were gifted a pair of bedazzled mother-and-daughter Reeboks that are crystallized with Swarovski crystals.

The I Like It singer shared a video to Instagram showing off her new mother-and-daughter Reeboks kicks, which were, in a word, stunning. That's because bespoke crystalized eyewear designer Kerin Rose Gold bedazzled the heck out of them. The colorful shoes feature approximately 4,500 Swarovski crystals in multiple colors (including hot pink and silver) and 900 aurora borealis gems in different shapes and sizes. "Fitting the gems together was like doing a jigsaw puzzle where you're also inventing the shapes of the pieces," Kerin told HOLA! USA.

Besides crystals for days, the shoes also included special detailing. "Cardi's shoes got Kulture's birthday on the toebox and Cardi's logo on the heel," the designer shared. And even though she's never personally met the rapper, Kerin knows they'd both get along seeing as she's a "fellow authentic New Yorker." Oh, and also because Cardi can't stop raving about the custom-made shoes!

"Guys, do you like my custom Reeboks sneakers? Aren't they fire," Cardi said in her Instagram video. "I'm wearing these tomorrow!" The rapper is so enamored with them she even hints at a possible Reebok collaboration in the future. "Should my Reeboks sneakers be like this? If I do a collab with Reeboks, should it be like this?" Uh yes, Cardi, yes!

Kerin shared an Instagram post announcing the work she'd done for Cardi. "Made some cute @reebok x @swarovski shoes for @iamcardib + Kulture," she captioned. While Cardi is her latest celeb client, Kerin has dealt with high-profile A-listers before. "Once I had to turn black ankle boots pink and fully crystallize them for Lady Gaga's SNL performance," she revealed. And you know those epic, ultra-glam thigh boots Jennifer Lopez rocks during performances? That took "less than 24 hours," she says.

If you're ever in need for some luxe stones real quick, check out Kerin's store.