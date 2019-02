Millie Bobby Brown can now add #monclerfriend to her fashion resume! The Stranger Things star took to her Instagram to let fans know that she will be starring in an upcoming ad campaign for the luxe Italian outerwear brand Moncler. “Happy to be part of Moncler’s family #monclerfriends #monclerpartner,” the 14-year-old actress wrote along with a photo of herself in a dress by the designer. Watch the video below to find out more!

GALLERY: MILLIE BOBBY BROWN'S BEST STYLE MOMENTS