Lady Kitty Spencer has inherited the head-turning beauty and style for which her aunt Princess Diana was known, most recently capturing headlines as one of the best-dressed guests at cousin Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018. Lady Kitty, who is the daughter of Diana's brother, Earl Spencer and his former wife Victoria Aitken, stunned in a green hand-painted Dolce & Gabbana dress and veiled Philip Treacy hat. It's no wonder the stunning aristocrat has long been on our radar!

Lady Kitty spoke to HELLO! Fashion Monthly about her wardrobe as she graced the magazine's July 2017 cover. “I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are," she said. "I dress for my shape and I like anything that goes in at the waist. I make sure my clothes are nicely tailored and classic but still feminine – I don’t like anything too fussy."

The aristocrat's fashion credentials have only been growing as late, as she is not only a Dolce & Gabbana muse, but has also been revealed as the new face of Bulgari, with the high-end jewellers saying she embodies the "same elegant, yet contemporary style" epitomised by the brand.

Lady Kitty, joined by her mother Victoria Aitken and brother Louis Spencer, made an impression in Dolce & Gabbana at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding Photo: Getty Images

Fashion, of course, is in her genes. While Lady Kitty was just six years old when her aunt Diana died, she's very much aware of the style legacy the Princess left behind. "She’s iconic and I suppose it’s such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today," she told HFM. "She was a great ambassador for British fashion.”