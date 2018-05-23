Brooke Shields returns to her supermodel roots with bikini shoot at 52

Brooke Shields has been in the glare of the spotlight since the 1970s, getting her start in show biz at just age 12 and going on to become Calvin Klein model and movie star in such films as Blue Lagoon. And now, at 52, the mom-of-two has returned to her supermodel roots, showing off her fit figure in a red bikini for the new Swimsuits for All campaign – but is also reflecting on how unveiling her bikini body today reflects a newfound confidence that she lacked when she was younger.

"Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks," she said. "Over time, I was able to find confidence in myself through my work, my passions, my network of strong female role models and my journey through motherhood."

Brooke said her new shoot highlights the newfound confidence that she didn't have during her days as a young starlet Photo: Swimsuits for All

Now, she's starring in the Swimsuits for All 'Power Suit' campaign alongside not just 30-year old supermodel Ashley Graham, but also 30-year-old mom and reality star Angela Simmons, 67-year-old professional swimmer Pat Gallant Charette and 37-year-old Nurse Practitioner Katie Duke. "After 50 years in the spotlight," Brooke continued, "I can confidently say that my 'Power Suit' is being in my own skin, showing my body and not hiding it. I loved being able to share that with these women who have also come to that realization."

Showing off her fit figure in a red bikini, the model-actress said, "I can confidently say that my 'Power Suit' is being in my own skin, showing my body and not hiding it" Photo: Swimsuits for All

Brooke also reveals that she didn't undertake any drastic diets or exercise programs in preparation for the photoshoot. "(I) didn’t do anything special," she told People. “It’s all about balance. There’s no set way to be healthy and fit; it really is finding what works for you. I always try to drink a lot of water, get a good night’s sleep and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle."

The Princeton University graduate, who most recently appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Jane the Virgin, married screenwriter-producer Chris Henchy in 2001 and has two daughters, Rowan and Grier.