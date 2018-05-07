The first Monday in May marks fashion's biggest night – the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, aka the Met Gala, which brings together the world's top designers and most glamorous celebrities to show of some seriously one-of-a-kind style. On May 7, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Rihanna will be co-hosting the 2018 edition alongside iconic Vogue editor Anna Wintour in an evening that will no doubt bring looks that are spectacular, and perhaps controversial, as they embrace the religious theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. We're getting excited for the night – and so are the stars! Watch the video below to find out how celebrities have been sharing Met Gala throwback pics and more as they get set for the Met Gala 2018.