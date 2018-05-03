In a world where even the simple selfie has become an art form thanks to Photoshop and filters, model Ashley Graham is going against the trend by starring in a completely unretouched campaign for her new Swimsuits For All line of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits. The 30-year-old beauty, who is famous for her curves, hopes that by using unaltered paparazzi shots taken on the beach in Miami for the brand's new ads will help empower women to be comfortable with how they look. "This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career," she said. "I hope these images instil a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching."

Natural woman: Ashley in a Swimsuits for All shot. The model hopes unaltered paparazzi photos used in new campaign 'instil a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin' Photo: Instagram/@swimsuitsforall

RELATED: Ashley Graham and mom Linda, 53, sizzle in string bikinis for photo shoot

In the filter-free pics, which are posted to Ashley's Instagram page, the model can be seen strolling across the beach in the $120 Ashley Graham x Dolled Up Swimsuit, or reclining on a retro car wearing the Ashley Graham x Whoopee Bikini, also $120. Swimsuits For All also shared one of the images on their Instagram, alongside the caption: "Looking at the #unretouched photos from our #Summer2018 shoot with @theashleygraham, we thought 'why not use these as the campaign images?' Like Ashley says, 'Being authentic is beautiful. I have nothing to hide when it comes to my body.'"

RELATED: STARS OVER 50 HEAT UP THE BEACH IN BIKINIS



The Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Summer 2018 collection is a nine-piece range inspired by 1920s art deco style, which includes a gold beaded bikini and a black swimsuit with a daringly plunging neckline. The items range in price from $102 to $120, and in size from a four to a 22, and are available to buy on SwimsuitsForAll.com.