Kate Middleton was pretty in pink in an Orla Kiely dress on Monday as she made a surprise appearance at London's Paddington train station with husband Prince William and Prince Harry to meet the cast and crew of the upcoming movie Paddington 2. The Duchess' ladylike look featured an raised floral motif and black details, including a black bow belt which cinched slightly above the pregnant royal's tiny baby bump.

Pregnant Duchess Kate stepped out in an Orla Kiely 'Raised Flower' fitted dress featuring a daisy motif and black bow belt Photo: Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom carried with her a simple black rectangular clutch and accessorized with black pointed-toe high-heels. She kept her jewelry to a bare minimum, choosing a simple silver watch and drop earrings. Kate also showcased a glossy new, shoulder-length haircut, having seemingly had a few inches taken off her brunette tresses.

Keeping us guessing: After wearing blue at her last engagement – causing some to speculate she will be having a boy – the Duchess opted for pink on Monday Photo: Getty Images

The 35-year-old mother-of-two, who is suffering from severe morning sickness, was an unexpected addition to William and Harry's scheduled appearance. The Paddington visit was Kate’s second public outing since the announcement of her third pregnancy, following on from her appearance on October 10 to mark World Mental Health Day. On that occasion, the Duchess wore a powder blue lace design by Temperley London.



The Duchess recycled a favorite grey Orla Kiely dress for a London engagement in 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Orla Kiely may not be as frequent a label in the Duchess' wardrobe as Temperley or Alexander McQueen, but the brand is a favorite with both Kate and her sister Pippa Middleton. The Duchess has been seen wearing Orla Kiely numerous times over the past few years, while Pippa is a fan, too, and included a blouse by the Irish designer in her honeymoon wardrobe after marrying James Matthews in a spectacular English countryside wedding in May.

