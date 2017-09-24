Meghan Markle's Invictus Games opening ceremony outfit: All the details

Meghan Markle made her first appearance with Prince Harry on Saturday, but that's not the only reason the Suits star stood out from the crowd! The stylish actress looked gorgeous at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Toronto, wearing head-to-toe burgundy hues as she cheered on the athletes – and her royal boyfriend – from the stands.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Meghan wore a $185 dress from Wilfred at Aritzia Photo: Aritzia.com, Getty Images

GALLERY: DUCHESS KATE AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S SIMILAR STYLE

The 36-year-old wore a dress from one of her favorite Toronto stores for the occasion; the machine-washable 'Beaune' midi dress from Wilfred at Aritzia, which costs $185. The deep colored burgundy chiffon dress features a wrap silhouette and full pleated skirt. Meghan styled the feminine dress with a coordinating leather motorcycle jacket from her go-to coat label Mackage.

PHOTOS: MEGHAN MARKLE'S BEST LOOKS

A chic leather jacket by Mackage helped complete the look Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: MEGHAN MARKLE'S BEAUTY SECRETS

The actress wore the soft jacket draped over her shoulders for an effortlessly cool look. A tonal velvet clutch bag and pointed stiletto heels completed the outfit, with Meghan styling her glossy hair down in loose waves and adding smoky eye make-up for the perfect finishing touches.

For more on Meghan Markle, click here.