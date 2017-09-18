Mandy Moore and Meghan Markle have a matching moment in Carolina Herrera

Mandy Moore stepped out to the 2017 Emmys wearing an eye-catching and familiar look. For TV's biggest night, the This is Us actress donned a black and white Carolina Herrera gown — the same one Meghan Markle wore for her Vanity Fair shoot. While Prince Harry's girlfriend took a more subtle approach when wearing the gown with no jewelry and no shoes, Mandy completed her red carpet look with custom Jennifer Meyer jewelry — a simple necklace, dangling diamond tear drop earrings.

Mandy wore the gown to the 2017 Emmys Photo: Getty Images

The Hollywood star added extra flare with her sparkling engagement ring on her left hand and styled her tresses into a sleek updo. Mandy recently got engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Taylor Goldsmith, frontman of the band Dawes. The 33-year-old was all smiles as she walked the red carpet solo, and showed off her latest accessory. “He did a very good job,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Yeah, I’m not an engagement ring kind of girl.”

Meghan wore the dress on the cover of Vanity Fair Photo: Peter Lindbergh

She continued: “I’m a bashful girl and I didn’t think I really wanted one, but then – I’m very happy with this. Because you can see my skin underneath. I like that.” While Mandy, who was married to singer Ryan Adams for six years, was happy to talk about her ring, she admitted that she hasn’t had time to think about anything else. “I’m not even thinking about that,” she replied when asked if she's made wedding plans. “I think it was like ‘Gotta get through tonight.’ One dress at a time.”