Kendall Jenner missing from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show lineup explained

As more and more models are being added to the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show lineup, one familiar walker has been noticeably absent: Kendall Jenner. Although the reality star has strutted the glittering runway for the past two years, it seems she is not on board for a third. According to TMZ, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality traded her wings for a bigger deal. The 21-year-old model has signed a multi-million dollar contract with upscale lingerie line La Perla.

Kendall stars in the new La Perla campaign Photo: La Perla

The lucrative deal makes walking in Victoria’s Secret a clear conflict for Kendall. A no-compete clause within Kendall’s new La Perla contract reportedly ensures that she cannot use her killer body to support a major competitor like VS. However, it doesn’t seem like the beauty is too upset over not heading to the Shanghai show with her former angel pals.

While models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, both Kendall’s good friends, announced their 2017 VS participation on social media, Kris Jenner’s daughter took a new route. Instead, Kendall revealed her new La Perla campaign on her account, posting two gorgeous photos set in a dreamy-looking garden to her Instagram page. In the first photo the starlet wears a fuchsia lace bodysuit, while in the other she is seen laying in a bathtub, sporting a sheer blue lingerie set with thigh-high stockings.

Kendall walked the last two years in the VS show Photo: Getty Images

La Perla has already shared a collection of stunning photos of Kendall wearing their latest looks on their own official social media accounts and website. Along with their muse, the company is promoting “romance, fantasy and a world of boundless imagination...” with the new collection. While Victoria's Secret and Kendall have yet to officially confirm whether the model will be sitting out of the spectacle, it seems safe to say that her future lies in La Perla’s mystical garden.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will take place in Shanghai, China and will air on November 28.