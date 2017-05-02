Princess Charlotte's sweater from second birthday photo quickly sells out

Princess Charlotte has once again followed in her mom's fashionable footsteps. Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter showed off a new John Lewis cardigan in her second birthday portrait, and it quickly sold out. The little Princess, who showed off her longer hair and smile in the photo ahead of her May 2 birthday, stunned in the yellow and blue knit. For the picture that was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in April, Charlotte took a break from playing in the garden of their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall to look at her mom.

Princess Charlotte wore a cardigan from John Lewis for her second birthday photo Photo: HRH Duchess of Cambridge

Since the unveiling of the beautiful portrait, the John Lewis Baby Luxury Sheep Cardigan has now completely sold out on the retailer’s website. This is not the first time the young princess has been dressed in John Lewis, she wore the brand's off-white Baby Wadded Snowsuit during a trip to the French Alps last year. As for the JoJo Maman Bébé Peter Pan long-sleeved shirt she wore underneath, that is still available.

In a tweet accompanying the new image, the Palace announced: "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. TRH would like to thank everyone for the lovely messages they have received & hope that everyone enjoys this photograph as much as they do."

GALLERY: KATE'S BEST MOM MOMENTS

During their ski trip, Princess Charlotte wore a snowsuit from John Lewis Photo: Getty Images

Both Princess Charlotte and her older brother Prince George have a huge influence on the fashion world. For her first birthday, Charlotte wore a pretty pink dress from M&H and shoes from Early Days. And in an exclusive interview with HELLO! at the time, a representative for the brand opened up the demand of the royal children. “Our factory capacity has been fully booked since Prince George wore our shoes early in 2014 and now the Princess is wearing our shoes, this trend looks set to continue,” the brand’s rep said.

RELATED: PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S WARDROBE LOOK-BY-LOOK

Kate Middleton also snapped Charlotte's first birthday picture Photo: HRH Duchess of Cambridge

“They have both had a huge impact on our sales – since Prince George wore our shoes we have seen our sales grow by over 40 per cent – and we are currently trying to increase our output to cope with the extra demand.” They added: “We have employed a number of new staff in the last 24 hours but we are finding it very difficult to find staff with footwearing manufacturing skills these days!”