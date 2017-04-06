How to copy Kate Middleton's Marchesa night at the theater outfit

Kate Middleton stole the show on Tuesday as she arrived at the Opening Night Royal Gala performance of '42nd Street' in aid of the East Anglia Children's Hospice at the London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The Duchess looked the epitome of sophisticated glam in a beautiful burgundy tea length dress from Marchesa along with a matching clutch from Mulberry and pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

To top off the look, Kate added a pompom-embellished pair of Kate Spade chandelier earrings and her signature bouncy blowout. Here we round up a similar, head-to-toe wine-hued ensemble at a fraction of the price!

Self Portrait Floral Blush guipure-lace midi dress, $380 from matchesfashion.com Kate Spade New York pretty Poms Tassel Statement Earrings, $73 from saksfifthavenue.com Velvet Leo Clutch, $52 from rebeccaminkoff.com Ochenta Women's Fabric Classic Slip on Dress Pumps with Multi Colors in Red, $27 from amazon.com



