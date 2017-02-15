Kate Middleton is Valentine's Day ready in red jacket and heart jewelry

Kate Middleton got into the Valentine's Day spirit on February 14. The stylish royal was festive in red as she stepped out for an engagement at the RAF base in Cambridgeshire

on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge was on theme for the outing wearing a scarlet double-breasted twill blazer by Philosphy Di Lorenzo Serafini, which she paired with a black turtleneck and jeans. The 35-year-old accessorized her V-Day look with her heart shaped Kiki McDonough Lauren earrings.

Kate wore a double-breasted blazer by Philosphy Di Lorenzo Serafini Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

It was another effortlessly stylish look from Prince William's wife, who wore natural makeup and swept her brunette tresses into a low ponytail, before letting her hair down for an activity with air cadets. The Duchess visited the RAF base in her capacity as Royal Patron and Honorary Air Commandant of the Air Cadet organization. During the outing, Kate was introduced to air cadets from the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing Air Training Corps, who are taking part in a half-term skills development camp. This appearance was the Duchess's third visit to the RAF Air Cadets since the Duke of Edinburgh passed his Patronage to the Duchess after 63 years serving as Air Commodore-in-Chief.

The Duchess paired her look with delicate heart shaped earrings Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate joined the cadets as they viewed a Tutor aircraft, and participated in a personal development training session. The mom-of-two also had the chance to fly a flight simulator during her visit The outing came just two days after Kate made a glamorous appearance alongside Prince William at the BAFTAs. Turning heads as she passed by, Kate, looked breathtaking in a bespoke strapless, tiered Alexander McQueen floral print gown, while wearing her hair swept up into a chignon to highlight her dazzling diamond chandelier earrings.