Kate Middleton is holiday ready in red and green: All the details

Kate Middleton showed that she's ready to celebrate the holidays in style as she attended a Christmas party in London on Monday wearing a red and green Vanessa Seward dress. The Duchess of Cambridge was showing off her festive spirit alongside her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, who joined her for the visit.

Kate looked festive in a red and green Vanessa Seward dress Photo: PA



The Duchess looked cheery in the floral print silk-jacquard woven knee-length dress, which is currently on sale for $525 on the designer's website, vanessaseward.com. Thirty-four-year-old Kate finished off her outfit with a black belt, clutch and pumps.

It was a perfect party-ready outfit for Kate, and quite a change from the casual sweater and jeans we last saw her in as she visited Kings Lynn, England last Wednesday.

Kate, William and Harry were guests of honor at the Heads Together Christmas party, which was held to celebrate the hard work that volunteers give throughout the year. Princes William and Harry each joined a group breakout session where counselors and volunteers shared knowledge and training on dealing with a range of issues, including homelessness.

Meanwhile Kate, 34, joined a live online chat about counselling with volunteers and young people from around the UK.

The dress is currently on sale for $525 on the designer's website Photo: vanessaseward.com



The party was hosted by youth support service The Mix, one of the eight charities involved in the royals' mental health campaign, Heads Together. William, Kate and Harry had the opportunity to speak to volunteers from The Mix, and heard about their personal experience of online and telephone counseling support.

At the Christmas party reception, the royals also kicked off The Mix Annual Awards by presenting the Volunteer of the Year Award.

The season seems to be getting in full swing for Prince William and Duchess Kate, who will be spending Christmas with the Middletons. Meanwhile, Prince Harry just enjoyed a pre-holiday break in London with his girlfriend, Suits actress Meghan Markle.