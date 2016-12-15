While Kate Middleton is known for turning heads in glamorous gowns and show-stopping crown jewels, at the end of the day the 34-year-old is a mother to two active children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. And as most moms will tell you, stiletto heels and long frocks are not practical for chasing energetic toddlers.

Nonetheless, the Duchess of Cambridge has managed to find a healthy balance between fashion and function when it comes to her mommy uniform. From sensible shoes to comfy pieces, HELLO! takes some tips from the hands-on royal mom!

Comfy jeans

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A good pair of jeans can be ideal for cleaning off whatever food Princess Charlotte flicks her mother's way and as all moms know, a comfortable pair of jeans can make all the difference when you're spending the day running around after your child. Kate favors skinny jeans — often picking up a pair from Zara — to show off her enviable figure. The jeans also make for instant glamour, especially when she's playing with Prince George at the polo field!

A parka jacket

Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Little boys and girls enjoy getting fresh air even when it's raining cats and dogs. With this neutral-toned parka jacket that Kate wore to visit the Pacific Grace in Canada, she can easily supervise her little ones as they play outside, whatever the weather. Take note from the stylish royal and team the outerwear piece with skinny black jeans and white trainers for ultimate chic, laid back look.

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Patterned tops

The Duchess made the brave decision to attend a children's tea party in Canada wearing a white gown, but in normal everyday life she is much more conservative. Patterned tops and stripes are a great choice for mothers who don't know where or when the next sticky handprint is coming from. Kate was photographed wearing a printed blouse a month after giving birth to George during a visit to Anglesea.

Sturdy boots

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

With winter around the corner, a sturdy pair of flat boots to keep your feet warm and pain-free when you're out and about running errands with your children all day is ideal. Kate often turns to brands like Hunter and Le Chameau for her stylish boots. During her and Prince William's royal tour of India and Bhutan, the mom-of-two unveiled a chic pair from Penelope Chivers, which proved ideal as the couple enjoyed a three-hour hike to a monastery.

Flat shoes

Photo: Getty Images

While Kate is often spotted in her trusty L.K. Bennett heels for official engagements, her day-to-day style is much more relaxed. The mother-of-two often favors flat ballet pumps from French Sole and has also been spotted in a pair of suede Mint Velvet plimsolls on a number of occasions, which ensures she maintains her fashion credentials while also looking after her offspring.

A large handbag





Photo: Getty Images

Kate owns an impressive number of clutch bags, but mom duty calls for something a lot larger to carry around snacks, toys and changes of clothes for George and Charlotte. The Duchess' bag of choice? A Longchamp Le Pliage tote bag. This nylon tote can easily be cleaned, folds down to a small size and is another thrifty fashion choice from Duchess Kate.