Kate Middleton showed off another great coat from her extensive collection on Friday, wearing baby blue Mulberry for her visit to the Nelson Trust Women's Centre in Gloucestershire, England. The Duchess paired the pastel piece with a tweed Dolce & Gabbana skirt and black high heels for the charity engagement.



Kate wore Mulberry and Dolce & Gabbana for an engagement in Gloucestershire Photo: PA



The 34-year-old wrapped up against the chill in the chic wool coat, which she teamed with black tights and high heels.

It is not the first time Kate has been seen in the Mulberry 'Paddington' coat – she was spotted wearing it in February – and the Duchess also wore the Dolce & Gabbana skirt previously for her day as guest editor of the Huffington Post in February.

During her visit to the Women's Centre, Kate met with members of staff who deliver vital support and work on various projects including prison in-reach and social inclusion support, the Sex Worker Outreach Project and Rural Outreach to young girls at risk.



The Duchess has worn the 'Paddington' coat on previous occasions Photo: Mulberry



The Duchess was also introduced to women who have received support from the organization, with many sharing their own personal experiences.

Kate's royal engagement marked her second in less than 24 hours; she had attended the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London on Thursday in her capacity as patron of Action on Addiction.

The mother-of-two looked elegant in a white crochet detail dress from Self-Portrait, a label loved by a number of A-list celebrities.

In fact, socialite Paris Hilton wore the same white dress to the amfAR gala a week ago.