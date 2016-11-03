This Victoria's Secret Fashion Show look will feature 450,000 Swarovski crystals

Josephine Skriver will be sparkling down the runway at the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris. The VS Angel is set to take flight, donning a dazzling Swarovski outfit at the highly-anticipated show.

The 23-year-old's shimmering runway look is adorned with 450,000 Swarovski crystals. Josephine proudly showed off the stunning lingerie set, which required more than 600 hours of labor, during her fitting on Tuesday.

Photo: Glen Allsop for Swarovski

The look is comprised of a jewel-encrusted bra and lace panties, paired with a crop top that features 3,000 strands of Swarovski crystal fringe. And as if that isn't enough, the glistening look, which will be modeled during the Bright Night Angel segment, will be accessorized with a pair of sheer over-the-knee Brian Atwood boots that feature an additional 1,630 crystals.

The newest Victoria's Secret Angel took to her Twitter account to share her excitement over her fashion show outfit, tweeting, "CAN'T BELIVE I GET TO WEAR THE SWAROVSKI OUTFIT this year's show just gets better and better!! #VSFS2016."

She later added, "So honored and grateful to be wearing this year's @swarovski outfit at the #vsfs2016." In a statement the model said, "I am just going to wear this 24/7 in Paris and sparkle like this every day."

Photo: Glen Allsop for Swarovski

Walking alongside Josephine at the 2016 show are veterans Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes — who will be wearing this year's fantasy bra — Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill. Gigi Hadid will also be returning to the runway, along with best friend Kendall Jenner and her sister, VS newbie, Bella Hadid.

The models will showcase the collection during the show's six themed segments — The Road Ahead, Mountain Romance, Secret Angel, Dark Angel, Pink Nation and Bright Night Angel — as Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd perform on the runway.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be recorded in Paris later this month and air on CBS December 5.