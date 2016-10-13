Princess Marie-Chantal is teaming up with Marks & Spencer for their latest collection

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece is teaming up with one of the UK's leading retail stores for her latest venture. The 48-year-old royal announced her latest collaboration with Marks & Spencer.

"So excited to tell you about my collaboration with Marks and Spencer! Launching first week of November #mariechantalformarks #M&S," she captioned the photo of a little girl looking up at a crown with the logo on her Instagram Wednesday. The Princess and the high street retailer have joined forces to create a capsule collection of clothing, accessories and gifts for children.

Marie-Chantal is teaming up with Marks & Spencer for a new capsule collection Photo: PA Images

"I am so excited about my very first collaboration with M&S and feel that the Marie-Chantal and M&S collection has captured the magic of childhood in this collection," she shared.

The mother of 20-year-old Maria-Olympia, 17-year-old Konstantinos, 16-year-old Achileas-Andreas, 12-year-old Odysseas-Kimon, and eight-year-old Aristidis-Stavros added: "Together we have designed a beautiful collection of clothes and gifts for baby, boys and girls in a soft and sweet palette. A classic yet contemporary collection which is also fun and playful."

The collection, made up of 33 pieces, will land in stores and online on November 1, launching the same date as another of the brand's high-profile collaborations– Alexa Chung's Winter Archive by Alexa.

Marie-Chantal is already a designer to her own line of children's clothing which counts Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian among it's high profile clientele. The American turned royal opened up about dressing her five children, including Olympia, who has been making her own mark on the fashion world. "It's important to dress our children well," she told HELLO! Fashion Monthly in November 2015. "I have some wonderful memories from my childhood and so much is associated with what I was wearing. If you look good, you feel good – simple."

Marie-Chantal notes the her daughter Princess Olympia borrows her clothes Photo: Instagram

When she was asked whether Olympia borrows anything from her wardrobe, she added: "I love how Olympia dresses, she has great style."