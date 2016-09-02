Kate Middleton wears Gap pants for second day of Cornwall visit

After wearing American designer Lela Rose on Thursday, Kate Middleton switched up her signature feminine style during the second day of her royal tour in Cornwall on Friday. The Duchess, whose visit with Prince William to Isles of Scilly was delayed by weather, surprised by stepping out in ikat print trousers from Gap.

The skinny cropped pants originally retailed for $55.99 – and later on sale for $29.99 – making it a purse-friendly purchase for the Duchess.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore printed Gap pants for her tour of the Eden Project with Prince William

Kate teamed the cute skinnies with a simple camisole and navy blue Smythe blazer, adding the clutch bag and Monsoon wedges she wore for her first day of the Cornwall tour on Thursday.

The look was a complete contrast to the pretty pink dress Kate wore on Thursday. The 34-year-old accessorized the fit-and-flare Lela Rose dress, which retailed for $1295, with a clutch bag that lately seems to be one of her faves.

The look contrasted with her usual A-line dresses

It is not the first time Kate has worn an outfit from Lela Rose; the Duchess donned a white lace peplum cocktail dress from the designer to attend the Governor-General's Farewell Reception during her royal tour of Australia in April 2014.

Kate's Gap pants were recently on sale

The couple will continue their trip at the picturesque Isles of Scilly, an archipelago made up of over 200 rocks and islands that have been part of the Duchy since the 14th century.



They will visit St Mary's island to see gig rowing, the quay extension and the famous Tresco Abbey Garden, followed by a stop at St Martin's island to visit a flower farm.