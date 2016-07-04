Pippa Middleton aces 1960s style in $460 Tabitha Webb dress at Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton made a stylish entrance as she attended Wimbledon on Monday afternoon. Kate Middleton's sister channeled 1960s styling in a geometric shift dress, as she sat to watch Roger Federer in action from the Royal Box at Centre Court.

The vibrant orange and grey geometric print dress costs $460 from Tabitha Webb – one of Pippa's favourite designers. Pippa accessorized with grey court shoes and a Kiki McDonough clutch bag, to allow the statement design take centre stage.

Pippa wore a $460 Tabitha Webb dress to watch Roger Federer play at Wimbledon on Monday Photo: Getty Images

The 32-year-old was not the only famous fashionista to attend the game; Pippa was seated behind US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who donned a patterned summer dress and shades to cheer on Roger Federer alongside his wife Mirka.

It comes as little surprise that Pippa chose to wear Tabitha Webb for her Wimbledon outing; she previously collaborated with the designer to create a limited edition dress and scarf to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, of which she is an ambassador.

STARS TURN OUT FOR WIMBLEDON 2016

The outing marked Pippa's second appearance at Wimbledon 2016. She joined her brother James for day one of the Championships, where she looked stylish as ever in a $1,600 poppy print dress from Suzannah.



Kate's sister was seated behind Anna Wintour in the Royal Box Photo: Getty Images

A huge tennis fan, Pippa is often a regular fixture in the Royal Box throughout the Wimbledon tournament. It is likely that she will continue to make appearances courtside throughout the competition, and royal fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of her sister Kate, too.

In 2015, Kate attended the Wimbledon quarter finals alongside Prince William, just weeks after welcoming their daughter Princess Charlotte. The Duchess is almost certain to attend again in the next few days as it has been reported that she may be announced as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club when Queen Elizabeth takes a step back following 64 years as patron.