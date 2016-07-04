Bradley Cooper supports Irina Shayk at star-studded Atelier Versace show alongside Jennifer Garner

Irina Shayk had the support of her boyfriend Bradley Cooper as she strutted her stuff in the Atelier Versace show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Sunday. The Limitless actor was front and center to watch his girlfriend walk in the star-studded show.

SEE ALL THE STARS AT PARIS FASHION WEEK

Bradley was dressed down in black jeans and a leather jacket, and appeared happy as he chatted to his former Alias co-star Jennifer Garner and supermodel Naomi Campbell ahead of the show at the Palais Brongniart.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Bradley Cooper sat alongside Jennifer Garner and supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Atelier Versace show in Paris Photo: Getty Images

He was every inch the proud partner as he watched Irina sashay down the catwalk in a black off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high split and bold lilac eye make-up.

It wasn't just the audience that was star-studded, but the catwalk, too. Joining Irina in the couture show was an impressive model line-up that included Joan Smalls and Bella Hadid, who wowed in an incredible red floor-length gown.

Karen Elson also returned to the catwalk, 19 years after she made her runway debut at Versace in 1997. The British model opened the show and described herself as the "old school fashion veteran" alongside a number of "beautiful fresh new faces".

Bradley and Irina celebrate their first anniversary together in Paris



The Hollywood actor was there to support his girlfriend Irina Shayk, who walked in the show Photo: Getty Images

Irina and Bradley have been dating for over a year and their relationship appears to be going strong despite rumours of a split at the beginning of the year.

"Things are getting more serious between them," a source recently told E! Online. "They have spoken about having a family soon and building a future together. Irina would like to have kids in the next few years. Being a mother is something that is very important to her… Things are moving in an amazing direction."