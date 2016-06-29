Chelsy Davy's new ethical jewelry line should be on your must-have list

Chelsy Davy is taking on the world of jewelry. Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend has launched an ethical line of jewelry inspired by Africa. The 30-year-old, who was born and raised in Zimbabwe, founded AYA after exploring her homeland to learn more about its culture and traditions.

The former finance-law woman's collection offers delicate rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets that feature colorful gemstones sourced from all over Africa.

Chelsy launched an ethical jewelry line AYA Photo: Getty Images

Speaking about the inspiration behind her collection, Chelsy said in a statement: "Africa has always been an integral part of my life and will always be my home. It is an absolutely fascinating continent and I was inspired by its rich culture and the bold and vibrant nature of African design."

While putting together the line, Chelsy studied at the Gemological Institute of America to learn more about gemstones and developed a strong passion that led her to launch AYA. "I wanted to do something a little different and showcase these beautiful colored gemstones in modern and contemporary designs," she continued.

The collection features ethically-sourced gemstones from Africa

"The gemstones in the pieces are so magnificent on their own that they don't need diamonds. After studying colored stones at GIA, I am now obsessed with all the different gemstones out there and would love to work with gemstones from all over Africa."

Each 18-carat gold piece in the collection has been sourced through ethical mining and includes gemstones sourced from all across Africa, including Emeralds from Zambia and rubies from Mozambique. The pieces range from $520.72-$2,563.52.

Princess Eugenie showed support for her friend during the official launch Photo: Getty Images

Chelsy had the official launch for the collection on June 21 at Baar and Bass in London. The party was attended by Chelsy's closest friends including Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, who was seen embracing Chelsy and posing for photos.

Although Harry and Chelsy split in 2010, after seven years of dating, the designer had nothing but friendly things to say about her royal ex. "I think we will always be good friends," she said during an interview with Sunday Times magazine, adding that like her ex-beau she thinks that marriage and a family is "a beautiful thing."

The collection is available for purchase online and at London's new lifestyle boutique Baar and Bass.