The lady in red! Kate Middleton lived up to her title as the queen of recycling on Monday, stepping out in a previously-worn, red ensemble to the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle.

The 34-year-old looked radiant in the scarlet coat dress by Catherine Walker. Royal fans were quick to recognize the piece, which the Duchess first wore five years ago.

Photo: MATT DUNHAM/AFP/Getty Images

Kate first donned the coat dress on the final day of her royal tour of Canada with Prince William in 2011. However, rather than wearing her glossy locks down with the red garment as she did in Canada, the royal swept her hair up into a chic, low bun for the June 13 engagement.

The mom-of-two paired the princess coat with a matching, elaborate headpiece from Lock & Co. The fascinator is another familiar piece from the Duchess' closet. Kate previously wore the red hat to the Diamond Jubilee Thames River Pageant back in 2012.

Photo Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Monday's outing is the latest in a string of fashionable appearances by Kate, who joined the royal family over the weekend for a number of engagements in celebration of the Queen's 90th birthday.

On Saturday, the stylish mom was the epitome of elegance recycling a white Alexander McQueen coat that she wore to her daughter Princess Charlotte's christening last year. Kate completed the ultra feminine look with a tilted Philip Treacy hat, which featured a beautiful flower trim pastel pink.

Kate stunned yet again on Sunday sporting a Roksanda Ilincic color block dress for the Patron's Lunch in London. The frock was quite the bargain, priced at 50 percent off on TheOutnet.com for $699. No surprise with the "Kate Effect," the Marwood color-block wool-crepe dress is already sold out.