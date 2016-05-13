All eyes were on Crown Princess Mary of Denmark at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit on Thursday. The royal looked beautiful at the event, which she attended alongside her husband Crown Prince Frederik, wearing a black brocade gown with a mullet-style hem.

But fashion fans were quick to recognize the dress...

Princess Mary looked lovely in the $215 dress Photo: Getty Images

From H&M's 2014 Conscious Collection, the beautiful gown has been worn by other famous royal faces. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway have also sported the $215 dress. Victoria dazzled at a glam bash in her home country in the number, while Mette-Marit wore the dress to attend the amfAR gala in New York in 2014.



European princesses Victoria and Mette-Marit also own the dress Photo: Getty Images

Victoria is such a fan of the design that she has been spotted wearing it in a different color, a nude shade, for several different occasions.

The ladies all looked lovely in the dress, each displaying their own personal style with different accessories. Mary added bright yellow pumps to complete her look, while Victoria wore block heels. Mette-Marit opted for a similar look to Victoria in blush heels.

Miranda Kerr and Emmy Rossum have also been seen wearing the popular dress Photo: Getty Images

The dress doesn't just have the royal seal of approval – it also has a celebrity fanbase. Miranda Kerr and Emmy Rossum have also been spotted wearing the creation.