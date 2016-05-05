Sarah Jessica Parker responds to blogger who criticized her Met Gala outfit

When it comes to fashion, don't mess with Carrie Bradshaw or, well, Sarah Jessica Parker! The Sex and the City star defended her 2016 Met Gala ensemble after a fashion blogger accused her of not adhering to this year's technology theme.

Blogger Ivy Marshall posted a split photo of Sarah along with designer Diane von Furstenberg and Madonna on her Instagram account, captioning it: "The 2016 Met Gala Theme was 'Manus X Machina; Fashion in the age of technology' and this trio didn’t get the memo.”

The actress was quick to respond, being the second person to comment on the post. She wrote to Ivy, "Got the memo. Always welcome thoughts but I'm a stickler for the theme and pay close attention to what it means. Every year with great consideration, research and conviction. The understanding of man and machine, how they intersect, when and why is what we considered."

The 51-year-old continued, "Perhaps you weren't aware of the technology used in the details and embellishments of the design. Or perhaps you simply didn't like what I wore which is completely fine but you can't accuse me of not paying close attention and adhering to the theme. With respect and warmest regards, sj."

Since Sarah's comment on her page, Ivy has tried to make peace with the movie star by sharing a photo praising her previous gala looks and dedicating a blog post to the "fashion icon." "How does anyone in their sane mind not worship SJP or think I would be bold enough to come for her fashion status!!! I mean she is the talent behind Carrie Bradshaw's existence and every woman's dream bestie," Ivy penned on her blog.

She also noted, "SJP along side so many of her fans didn't find my thoughts funny but, it is 2016 and we are all entitled to our candid opinions. Nobody had to put out a detailed explanation of their outfit choice for public understanding, so she doesn't get a pass. Still, I love and adore her."

The outfit was about "the technology of thought... of the hand and the machine", the actress explained Photo: Getty Images

Sarah stepped out for the gala wearing a custom jacket and cropped trousers by designer Monse, which she paired with pumps from her SJP Collection. The ensemble was inspired by the Tony Award-nominated musical Hamilton.

The Met Gala veteran explained her look on Access Hollywood Live on Thursday. “I actually happened to take my daughters to see Hamilton the week before the Met... Having seen the show a lot, I realized I was paying a lot of attention to the costumes," she said. "I thought, that’s what I’m gonna do: turn-of-the-18th century men’s suiting."

She added, "We found these amazing artists in Brooklyn who use traditional couture embroidery application in a new way with this incredible technology with paint as embellishment."



Sarah also defended Madonna's bottom-baring outfit. "Just because I don’t have the courage to wear something like that doesn’t mean she shouldn’t," she said Photo: Getty Images

In the same interview, she also gave her opinion on Madonna's controversial Met ensemble, which exposed the pop icon's backside. "Just because I don’t have the courage to wear something like that doesn’t mean she shouldn’t," Sarah declared. "Once again, it’s a democracy and until somebody rules with an iron fist and tells a woman or man what they can or cannot wear... I mean, isn’t it wonderful that people can tell their story in any way they want and let their freak flag fly?"

And the conclusion about all the Met post-gala critiques? "As usual, it was a privilege to be invited – you know, you expect all sorts of opinions," she said. "We live in a democracy, so isn’t that wonderful?”