Following in the footsteps of their stylish mother, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte often attract attention for the outfits they chose for official outings or photographs. Whenever they're pictured, royal fans fall in love with their adorable outfits - many of which are created by British designer Rachel Riley.

SEE ALL OF PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S CUTEST PICTURES

The brand has released a very special commemorative collection called 'Royal Party' to mark Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday and all of the designs look like pieces William and Kate would dress George and Charlotte in.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Will Princess Charlotte wear a Rachel Riley design for her first birthday? Photo: Twitter/Kensington Royal

The childrenswear designer is a firm fave of the Duchess, so it would not come as a surprise if she chose an item from the new collection. Although Charlotte hasn't yet worn a Rachel Riley design, her brother George, two, already owns a few. From the cute white shirt with blue trim he wore for his first official portraits with baby sister Princess Charlotte, to the adorable smocked set of red shorts and embroidered shirt he wore to her christening.

During an interview with HELLO! Fashion, Rachel opened up about her designs and how the Duke and Duchess dress George and Charlotte.

Prince George meets President Obama in his PJs

Rachel explained: "Diana dressed Prince William in a very traditional way, even more traditional than Kate does with Prince George. George always looks gorgeous, too. His clothing is very classic but suitable for today, that’s the look they are trying to achieve. It’s a more modern version of William’s look when he was a little boy."

Who dressed George and Charlotte's outfits for the Queen's birthday portrait?

She added: "I don't get any advance warning that Prince George will be wearing my clothes, although I do know when pieces have been ordered. Of course it's a great honor that they have chosen to dress George in so many of my outfits, it makes me very proud."



Rachel's designs include these adorable dresses Photo: Rachelriley.com

Princess Charlotte is in for a very exciting few months. The fourth-in-line to the British throne will turn one on May 2, and it is highly likely the occasion will be marked with an official photograph.



Prince George owns several Rachel Riley pieces Photo: Getty Images

And, given Duchess Kate and Prince William's love for dressing George in her designs, Charlotte could be making her debut as a one-year-old in one of Rachel Riley's newest creations.