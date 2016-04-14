After five jam-packed days of royal engagements, Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a relaxed private dinner with the King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan.

The Duchess chose a floaty patterned maxi dress by American designer Tory Burch. The gown that retails for $1,495 features a classic column shape and is embroidered with jewel-toned flowers and beading.



After a long day of engagements, the royal couple attended a private dinner with the Bhutan royals Photo: Getty Images

She topped off the look with a tangerine-colored shawl and black strappy sandals with a small heel.

It was Kate's third outfit of the day. Landing in Bhutan in the morning, the stylish royal stepped off the plane in a pale yellow gold coat dress by Emilia Wickstead – a go-to piece from her enviable wardrobe.

The last time Kate wore the garment was back in 2012 when she attended the Order of the Thistle ceremony in Edinburgh.



The Duchess chose a Tory Burch dress for the dinner Photo: Getty Images

Shortly after, Kate embarked on her first engagement in Bhutan. Arriving at an archery event with husband Prince William, the 34-year-old looked stunning in a Paul & Joe top paired with a skirt made from material woven and sourced in Bhutan.

It was woven by local weaver Kelzan Wangmo.

Kate topped off the look with $5,520 lavender Amethyst pear and oval drop earrings from Kiki McDonough and her trusty nude heels.