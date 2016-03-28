Get the look: Queen Letizia and Olivia Palermo's cropped leather pants

Looking for the perfect wardrobe piece that will work for your spring wardrobe and all year round? Take your cue from Queen Letizia of Spain, fashionista Olivia Palermo and actress Katie Holmes and invest in some cropped leather pants.

CLICK FOR THE STAR LEATHER LOOKS – AND WHERE TO BUY YOUR OWN



Left to right: Olivia Palermo, Katie Holmes and Queen Letizia of Spain have all worn the style Photo: Getty Images

The above the ankle style – we recommend classic black or another neutral hue – have been showing up everywhere from Fashion Week to royal engagements, so it's safe to say that culottes can work for day or night, pretty much any occasion where an über-chic, modern look is key.

At Fall 2016 Paris Fashion Week, Olivia Palermo worked her Tibi leather pants with layers – a military style jacket over a black top – adding some feminine glam with a pink bracelet and gold and purple cap-toe heels.



If you prefer vegan options, try these ASOS leather-look pants, $68 (left) or MM6 Maison Margiela faux leather wide-leg pants, $395 at net-a-porter.com (right)

Spanish royal Letizia decided for a bit of edge for a Madrid art exhibition opening, rocking Uterqüe culottes with a classic BOSS blouse and hot pink jacket for a pop of color.

Katie Holmes showed the piece's all-season versatility when she stepped out in New York City last July wearing a pair by ZAC ZAC Posen with a silver top and strappy stilettos.

Click on the photos for a full gallery of celebrity cropped leather pants style, and where you can buy some for yourself, whether you're looking for a small investment or luxury splurge.