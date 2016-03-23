From numbers to high fashion! After becoming a global sensation thanks to his students, Italian mathematics professor Pietro Boselli has been announced as the new face of Emporio Armani.

The 28-year-old, who is originally from Negrar, near Verona, sent his pupils into a flurry when he began teaching at University College London and quickly became an Internet sensation. With the help of his students' adoring posts, Pietro has gained almost 900,000 Instagram followers and even won the world's sexiest teacher competition.

Pietro Boselli won the 'world's sexiest teacher' competition Photo: Instagram.com/@pietroboselli

Now the hunky teacher has signed with top agency Models 1 and is fronting a new campaign from Emporio Armani. Pietro, who has a PhD in Mechanical Engineering and began modeling at age six, proves that it is possible to have both brains and beauty.

However, the new face of the Italian label never pursued his dreams of becoming a model because he was worried about how his colleagues would judge him. He explained, "In a way I was ashamed, I thought people from the academic world would look down on me."

The year was 1995, back cover of Vogue Bambini .. One of my earliest campaign appearances. See more on my website www.pietroboselli.com (link in bio) Have a great Sunday everyone  A photo posted by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on Feb 7, 2016 at 3:09am PST

A quick glance at Pietro's social media shows he made his modeling debut for Armani when he was still a child, and he added to Raptly, "It was the first entry of my CV I think."

Since then, as well as gaining academic qualifications and carving a career as a teacher, Pietro, has had small jobs with Abercrombie & Fitch. His latest assignment is his biggest yet. Pietro is the face – and body – of Giorgio Armani's E7 fitness line.