Ladies in red: The dress Irina Shayk, Lucy Hale and Selena Gomez all love

Being a lady in red never goes out of style. Need some evidence? Check out the trio of stars who have all stepped out in the same gorgeous Christian Dior mini-dress.

Irina Shayk wore the low-cut silk creation on Tuesday night, but by our count she's at least the third big star to don the dress.

Lucy vs. Irina vs. Selena – who wore it best? Photos: Getty Images

The first celeb to wear the LRD (little red dress) was Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale. Attending the Teen Choice Awards in early 2014, the actress chose to give her look a more girly edge, wearing her hair in an updo but pulling out loose tendrils for a more feminine finish

She finished off the look with a Michael Kors black clutch box and Brian Atwood thick two-strap sandals that added an edge to her look.

Back in 2014, Selena Gomez sported the bold mini for the premiere of Rudderless in LA. The 23-year-old songstress paired the creation with a similar hairstyle as Irina – a slicked-back bun – although she chose a middle part for hers. She topped the look off with pointed Manolo Blahniks.

Who do you think wore the look the best? Tweet us your opinion at @hellomagus!