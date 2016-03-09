Victoria Beckham is a hands-on designer as she gets to work on her collection

Victoria Beckham has proved she is not too posh to do her own sewing. The designer showed that she is involved in every part of the process when it comes to creating her clothing pieces.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old shared a picture of herself at a sewing machine, writing: "Just started work on the pre collection! X."

The designer got to work on her next clothing collection Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

Victoria appears to have had her hair and make-up done in the shot and is wearing a white robe, hinting that she might have been on a photoshoot.

Victoria is back to work after celebrating Mother's Day, which falls on March 6 in the U.K., with her brood. The mom-of-four shared a snap of a series of cards and flowers, writing: "Special day with my babies X I feel so blessed to have such beautiful little people in my life. I love you @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckahm Romeo, Cruzie and Harper X."

Victoria's message comes after her husband David made sure to share a special tribute to the mother of his children.

The designer celebrated the U.K.'s Mother's Day with her four children Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

The soccer player, 41, shared a loving message dedicated to wife Victoria Beckham in which he revealed that one of the reasons he loves her so much is because she is a great "mummy."

"17 years ago our brood started and these little ones have the most amazing mummy that they love so much... And I love her for many reasons but the main one is because she gave me the most amazing children ... Happy mama's day as the little ones would say ❤️❤️❤️❤️," he wrote alongside a snap which showed their four children picking strawberries.

The couples eldest son, Brooklyn, also proudly shouted out just how much he loves his mom. He wrote alongside a black and white picture of the designer: "Happy Mother's Day mum.You love, protect and inspire me every day.I love you so much X."