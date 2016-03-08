The Duchess of Cambridge has proved to us once again that she can pull off effortless style wherever she is. Kate looked chic as she stepped out on to the slopes in Courchevel during a family ski holiday with Prince George and baby Charlotte.

Smiling for the camera against a stunning snowy backdrop, William, Kate, George and Charlotte are the picture of happiness. The young royals looked adorable in all-in-one ski suits.

Kate wore a jacket from British company E and O Photo: Getty Images

The pretty brunette looked as stylish as usual in her ski gear. Her form-fitting white jacket is from E and O, a British brand founded in 2008.

The jacket is recycled – the royal was spotted wearing it during a ski trip with Prince William and Prince Charles in Klosters, Switzerland, in 2008.

Kate's hat is by Eisbar, and her gloves are Restelli Guanti Photo: Getty Images

The bright red ski pants are also by the British brand.

Kate's goggles, meanwhile, are by UVEX, and the model appears to be the UVEX Ultrasonic Chrome. As for her footwear, Kate is wearing a weatherproof style by Sorel.

The Duchess opted for a strong and secure ski boot from Sorel Photo: Sorel.com

They are the brand's 1964 Pac2 snow boots in 'Buff' which cost $150.

Kate topped off her look with a navy blue printed pom pom hat from Eisbar, a supplier to the Austrian ski team, and gloves from Italian brand Restelli Guanti.