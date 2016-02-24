Kate Middleton style: Her $490 tennis workshop workout look in Scotland

There were no fairy tale ball gowns or tiaras to be seen when Kate Middleton attended a tennis workshop during her trip to Scotland on Wednesday. The mom-of-two, known around the world for her style, proved that she can be fashionable even when she's running around playing sports.

Ready for #Wimbledon! #KateMiddleton showed off her skills during a session at Judy Murray's Tennis on the Road clinic in #Edinburgh (who else is loving the casual #Duchess look?) : @emynash A video posted by HELLO! US (@hellomagus) on Feb 24, 2016 at 8:02am PST

The 34-year-old showed off her athletic physique in a Nike top, Asics sneakers and Monreal London track pants as she joined British tennis star Andy Murray's mom, Judy Murray, at a Tennis On The Road workshop in Edinburgh.

Kate showed off her impressive tennis skills during the workshop Photo: Getty Images

The Nike top, called the Pro Hyperwarm Half-zip training top, has a modest price tag of $60, whereas the Oasics sneakers, entitled the Gel-solution Lyte 3, cost $130.

The Duchess chose these Asics sneakers for the tennis workshop Photo: Asics.com

The trousers are slightly more expensive, retailing for about $300 from a sportswear brand called Monreal London. Kate's sister Pippa is also said to be a big fan of the label.

Kate's wore the Tuxedo track pants from Monreal London Photo: Monreallondon.com

Earlier in the day, Kate stepped out wearing a tweed skirt from new Scottish designer Le Kilt. Known for her thoughtful approach to fashion, Kate championed the new fashion brand during her visit to Scotland, perhaps drawn to the family background of the label.

Kate wore this $60 Nike training top Photo: Nike.com

It was founded in 2014 by Samantha McCoach, who had a vision of adding modernity to her family's kilt-making heritage – her grandmother had been a traditional kilt maker in Scotland for over 40 years.

Earlier in the day, Kate wore a tweed skirt from new Scottish brand Le Kilt Photo: Getty Images

Kate paired the skirt with a green tailored Max Mara coat cinched in at the waist and a black polo neck. Astute fashion fans will recognise the coat - she wore it for Christmas Day church services last year. She topped off the look with Stuart Weitzman suede pumps, her signature glossy blow dry and golf leaf earrings by Kiki McDonough.