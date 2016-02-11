Rebel Wilson rocks pieces from her own fashion collection in London: Get the look

How to be chic! Rebel Wilson, who stars in the upcoming comedy film How to Be Single, stepped out in London wearing a stylish ensemble from her own Torrid collection.

The star was spotted wearing a white jacket and LBD from her own Rebel Wilson from Torrid collection in London Photo: GC Images

Sharing a photo on Instagram with her and Dakota donning shades, Rebel wrote, “#workingit #HowToBeSingle ps wearing my #RebelForTorrid white lace & leather jacket and black lace dress today.”

It was announced last year that Rebel had teamed up with plus-size fashion retailer Torrid to create a clothing line. "I'm a creative person. I create characters, scripts, jokes, music… so I thought, why not clothes?” she said in a statement.

#workingit #HowToBeSingle ps wearing my #RebelForTorrid white lace & leather jacket and black lace dress today A photo posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Feb 10, 2016 at 12:58am PST



Rebel added, "I've been loving designing the clothes for my capsule collection. I've been putting my unique style and personal loves into the clothing!"

The How to Be Single star certainly looked stylish hitting the streets wearing a white faux leather and lace moto jacket paired with a sleek black jacquard skater dress from her collection.

Get the look: The faux leather lace moto jacket ($98.50) and skater dress ($88.50) from Rebel's collection Photos: www.torrid.com

The Australian actress was photographed heading into the BBC 1 Radio studios on Wednesday to continue press for her new movie. Rebel was joined by co-star Dakota Johnson for her press day on February 10.

A photo posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Feb 10, 2016 at 9:26am PST

While Rebel showed off her chic street style on Wednesday, the funny lady exuded glamour the night prior on the red carpet for the London premiere of her new movie. The comedienne wore a blue ruffled hi-low dress, while her pal Dakota stunned in a gold Marc Jacobs gown.

The co-stars braved the rain on Tuesday night for their premiere. Posting a photo on Instagram of her and the Fifty Shades of Grey star, Rebel wrote, “Props to our bodyguards who go the extra mile for us!! #HowToBeSingle Euro-prem X.”

How to be Single opens in theaters February 12.