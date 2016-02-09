Ralph Lauren gifts Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son with an exclusive jacket

Saint West is already making the right connections in the world of fashion! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 2-month-old son was gifted with quite the fashionable jacket from none other than designer Ralph Lauren, and of course his highly stylish mommy showed her appreciation to the world.

Thank you Mr. Ralph Lauren for making Saint this little jacket. It's so special! We will cherish it forever! #ItsRalphThough A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 8, 2016 at 11:11pm PST

"Thank you Mr. Ralph Lauren for making Saint this little jacket. It's so special! We will cherish it forever! #ItsRalphThough," the 35-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared next to a photo of the Saint-sized flight jacket.

The picture featured a handwritten note from the designer, next to the brown jacket, that has baby KimYe's name stitched on the inside. Saint wasn't the only one to receive a high-fashion gift. Kim posted a photo of a special delivery sent her way from BFF and Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.

Kim and Kanye welcomed Saint in December of 2015 Photo: Getty Images

"#SpecialDelievery Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for the motivation!!! LOL #SOON," Kim captioned next to a set of dresses and accessories from the designer.

Kim, who is also mommy to 2-year-old North West, has yet to make a formal public appearance since giving birth to Saint in December. So while Kim was on mommy duty, Kanye jetted of to NYC to support Kylie, 18, and Kendall Jenner, 20, during the launch of their clothing and footwear collection Kendall + Kylie on Monday night.

"Smiles @kendallandkylie," Kylie captioned the photo posted on her Instagram from her big night featuring her mother Kris, her older sister and partner in fashion Kendall and brother-in-law Kanye who was all smiles.

Fam @kendallandkylie A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 9, 2016 at 8:41am PST

The Kendall + Kylie launch was also attended by Kendall's supermodel BFF's Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid, as well as Victoria's Secret models Martha Hunt, Devon Windsor and Josephine Skriver.

In an interview with People, Kendall, who sported a grey jersey dress from the line that showed off a lot of leg, told the magazine what inspired the collection.

"We designed it according to what we love, and how our style is,” she said. “It’s someone who is really similar to us. A young girl wanting to have fun. That’s mainly what we designed.”