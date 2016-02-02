Karlie Kloss stars in Diane von Fürstenberg's #YouBeYou campaign

Diane von Fürstenberg’s latest campaign is all about girl power – so who better to front it than supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss? The designer chose the fashion favorite, who also happens to be a driving force behind her own campaign encouraging young women to go into computer coding, as the face of her spring collection.

The stunning, 23-year-old is the perfect fit for Diane’s vibrant collection. In a statement, the American designer said, “[Karlie] is a supermodel, she is an entrepreneur, she gives back, she is a student, she is close to her family. She’s passionate, constantly improving herself, fearless. She knows who she is and is never afraid to show it.”

Photo: YouTube

Diane added, “She is the woman she wants to be. Together we invite all women to find this spirit and confidence in themselves.”

When it came to modeling the colorful designs, the supermodel revealed that, in true DVF fashion, she was told to be herself. She said, “I love that it's about being who you are and empowering others to do the same."

The NYU student revealed that she and her girlfriends support the new campaign's #youbeyou slogan. She told ELLE, "We know that the #youbeyou attitude is about celebrating each other's accomplishments and adventures rather than comparing ourselves."

Photo: YouTube

In a video for the spring campaign, the Karlie’s Kookies founder admitted, “I've gown up surrounded by strong women. I am who I am because of my family."

And being a girl never inhibited Karlie from going after what she wanted. She tells Diane in the video, “Just the opposite. It almost felt like I wanted things more.”

Photo: Getty Images

Clearly her hard work paid off. The model's impressive resume speaks for itself from being a coding mentor to a L'Oréal Paris Brand Ambassador.

On Monday, the brunette beauty attended the Zoolander 2 premiere in Madrid with renowned fashion photographer Mario Testino. The model and programmer looked like she'd cracked the code for glamour in a floorsweeping black halter gown.

Zoolander 2 opens in theaters February, February 12.

WATCH THE CAMPAIGN BELOW