Demi Moore wears vintage Zac Posen gown from her closet to the SAG Awards

Demi Moore went old school on Saturday when she chose a vintage Zac Posen dress for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Unlike most actresses, who opt for the latest runway styles, the A Few Good Men actress wore a black dress from the designer’s Spring 2003 collection.

The 53-year-old’s dress choice took everyone by surprise, not least the dress' creator, Zac Posen. “What a wonderful surprise for me to see my pal #DemiMoore wearing her own vintage #ZacPosen gown from my second collection many moons ago while presenting at the #SagAwards tonight,” wrote the high fashion designer.

Demi Moore looked stunning in a black vintage Zac Posen dress Photo: Getty Images

Although she didn’t tell Zac she was going to wear the dress for the awards ceremony, she clearly won his approval. “The unbelievably beautiful #DemiMoore wearing her own vintage #ZacPosen gown at the #SagAwards tonight,” he added. Someone else who thought the actress looked good was the star’s 21-year-old daughter, Tallulah, who wrote on Twitter: “Mama looking so spice @ sag,"

The black dress, which featured sheer panels and ruffles, perfectly highlighted the mom-of-three’s toned physique. She accessorized her look with long silver and black earrings and pulled her long brown hair into a high bun.

The actress presented an award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony Photo: Getty Images

For her makeup, the star enlisted the help of celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury to create her look. “Demi and I wanted the makeup to match the elegance of the Zac Posen gown,” Charlotte told Us Weekly. “I chose to go with my signature Dolce Vita eye look to enhance Demi’s amazing green eyes,” she added, explaining that she finished off the look using her Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes Mascara.