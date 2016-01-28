Pippa Middleton's limited edition dress to be auctioned off for charity

Naturally when fashionista Pippa Middleton collaborated with designer Tabitha Webb to create a limited edition dress and scarf, the pieces flew off the shelves. However, a lucky lady was able to get her hands on one of the sold out pieces, which will now be auctioned off to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Pippa, who is a long-term ambassador for the BHF, spoke to HELLO! last June when the dress went on sale. At the time, Kate Middleton's younger sister revealed that she had a "great experience" designing and working with British designer Tabitha.

"It was a great experience collaborating with Tabitha Webb on the style and design of the two pieces," Pippa said. "As an ambassador of the British Heart Foundation, I am delighted that all profits of the sales will go towards their life-saving research into heart disease."

She added, "Creating the limited-edition pieces was a fun and creative way to fundraise for their London to Brighton cycle challenge."

The stylish 32-year-old has been a longtime fan of Tabitha's label, so it was a no-brainer when it came time for Pippa to choose a designer to work with – and the admiration was clearly mutual. Tabitha described the project with Pippa as "an absolute pleasure."

"I'm really honored to be a part of such an amazing project. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Pippa throughout the designing process and we are delighted with the outcome," she explained. "The dress is perfect for the summer – either worn with a denim jacket and pumps for a casual look or dressed up with heels for a special occasion."

The dress is set to be auctioned off at BHF's Roll Out The Red fundraising ball taking place on Thursday. Other incredible prizes available include a Valentine's Day weekend in Downton Abbey's Highclere Castle, a coat donated by The Saturdays' Mollie King, signed merchandise from Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United soccer players – and even a date with Made in Chelsea star OIlie Locke.